Oba Darasimi

Oyo State Police Command has revealed that the state recorded 123 cases of armed robbery in 2020.

A report by the police submitted to Governor Seyi Makinde showed that the number was lower to the incidences recorded in 2019. According to the reports 182 armed robbery cases were recorded in 2020.

According to the letter signed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police titled: “Armed Robbery Statistics from 2019 to 2020”, while armed robbery appears to have declined by about 45/50%, the state is battling with banditry.

“The new form of criminality now is banditry (majorly kidnapping) by invading herders. Men of the state security outfit, Operation Burst, last week, arrested some armed 47 herders suspected of attempting a reprisal attack in the Oke-Ogun/Ibarapa area.

“Part of the move by Makinde to tackle this is the operation launched by Amotekun penultimate Saturday into the thick forests of Ibarapa East, Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa North, as well as Iwajowa Local Government Areas, of kidnappers and bandits. It was in collaboration with some native Fulanis. Some armed bandits were killed while others were handed over to the Police.

“The Governor had, in December, raised the alarm about foreign criminals sneaking into Oyo State through Saki, while warning of their potential danger. It is this new form of criminality, which is being tackled, that many are talking about. The agenda is to turn the South/West into another theatre of war, and Makinde has vowed to resist that,” the report stated.

Oyo state Security Network popularly known as Amotekun has been at the forefront of the fight against banditry.

Makinde had stated that his government will do everything possible to end kidnapping and insecurity in the state.

The governor said that this would be achieved by working with all security agencies. He said: “The safety and security of all residents of Oyo State remain our top priority. We will continue to work relentlessly to tackle cases of kidnapping and insecurity in our state.

“We are also putting in place other policies to address insecurity, especially with regards to youth restiveness.”