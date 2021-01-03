By Bisi Oladele, Ibadan

The lawmaker representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Shina Abiola (aka Shina Peller), has raised the alarm over worsening insecurity in his constituency.

Abiola raised the alarm while featuring in an interview programme, Southwest Political Circuit, on Ibadan-based Fresh FM, Ibadan yesterday.

He said the wave of attacks and killings in the area calls for a serious concern and needs urgent action. He described the rampant cases of kidnapping, killing and robbery by suspected Fulani herdsmen as worrisome.

The lawmaker said the situation report made available to him indicated that some incidents took place in Iwajowa Local Government within the last eight days.

He said: “On December 23, 2020, one Mrs Adeleke, a widow, narrowly escaped death from a gunshot in the evening.

“On December 24, 2020, a pastor, Mr Gbola, was shot dead in the early hours of the day at Abaoloko, Iganna-Ilero Road by suspected herdsmen. Same day, one Fulani man named Ibrahim was killed while another man was also reportedly killed at Iwere-Ile.

“On January 1, 2021, one Mr Kola, a petrol station manager, was shot around 7am along Elekokan-Iganna via Ofeegun.

“On the same day, one vulcanizer was also shot near Ofeegun. They were both seriously injured and currently receiving treatment.”

To find a solution, the lawmaker disclosed that he recently held a stakeholders’ security meeting to address the terrible security situation in the local government.

“In attendance were the Shabiganna of Iganna, Oba Azeez Oyemonla Soliu; representatives of the Department of State Security (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun), Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), local hunters and Fulanis in the vicinity.

“We were made to understand that the Fulani herdsmen that carry out this act of criminality are not those that live within the community but outsiders who gain entrance through the forest.

“At the meeting, we had reached so many resolutions, one of which is the need for data collection exercise for all the Fulanis residing in the community for proper identification. To aid this documentation, I volunteered to provide computers to the Police who will oversee the exercise,” he said.

Abiola called on the relevant security agencies to come to the rescue of the people.