Despite the fact that some of its doctors, nurses and health workers are either managing COVID-19 or self-isolating at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State, is abuzz with most students in public and private schools, market men and women, worshippers, commuters and transporters alike carrying on without face masks.

The increasing exposure of medics to the virus has been linked to the high number of infected people visiting the medical facility in recent days.



Some consultants, as well as heads of clinical, nonclinical departments and administrative units were said to be asymptomatic and managing the condition, while confirmed cases been isolated.

It was gathered that some nurses in some departments had near-death experiences.A tour of schools in the city revealed that many students were not using face masks, especially after closing hours.

In the Apata area of the capital, the pupils were seen in droves without nose covers. The situation at the markets was not different, as most customers and traders did not make use of face masks too besides non-adherence to physical distancing.

In some worship centres, compulsory use of face masks was not enforced. Though there were sanitisers and washing bowls at the entrance of most churches, wearing of face masks was conspicuously lacking.

At social gatherings, compliance with the guidelines was equally nothing to write home about. Again, many commuters and transporters behaved as if the virus does not exist.

Reacting to the situation, Oyo State COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Taiwo Ladipo, said the government would continue to advocate behavioural change to contain community spread of the disease. He pleaded with the people to adhere to the safety measures in place.