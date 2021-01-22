Akinwale Aboluwade

Indication emerged on Friday that the staff of the Oyo State Water Corporation may embark on an industrial action following the expiration of the 72-hour ultimatum given to the state government by the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical And Recreational Service Employees over the non-payment of outstanding deductions to workers amid other issues.

The water corporation union had on Wednesday written a letter to Governor Seyi Makinde through the Office of the Secretary to the State Government. The letter was acknowledged by the office of SSG on the same day.

In the letter, the union demanded prompt payment of outstanding deductions; safety of lives of workers; safety of property of the Water Corporation; increment in monthly subvention; supply of chemicals to the Corporation; recruitment of more workers and appointment of a substantive General Manager for the organisation.

The letter, signed by the state Secretary of AUPCTRE, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed, read that failure to meet the demands of the union within 72 hours would herald strike action.

The letter reads in part, “I bring to Your Excellency fraternal greetings from the state leadership of the above named union and to inform Your Excellency that after a series of meetings with the management of Water Corporation and Government representatives without finding lasting solutions to our demands, the union is left with no other option than to issue this letter on the above subject matter.

“The union’s demands include payment of outstanding deductions, that is, Cooperative deductions, check-off bonus, leave bonus, car loan deductions, housing loan deduction and so on.

“Safety of lives and properties of Water Corporation; increment in monthly subvention; availability of chemicals so that portable water can be available to the good people of Oyo State and its environs; recruitment of more workers for the Corporation and appointment of substantive General Manager.

“Consequently, with this situation in the corporation, tension is building up among the workers which may affect the current smooth industrial relation in the Corporation and in the state.

“Finally, the union is by this letter therefore urging Your Excellency to intervene quickly to find lasting solution to our demands within 72 hours to avoid negative occurrence in the union management relations. Thanks for your anticipated result-oriented response.”

Mohammed said that with the expiration of the ultimatum, the workers are ready to embark on strike. He insisted that the state government must pay all the arrears for the workers to be placated.

It was, however gathered as of the time of filing this report that no action had been taken by the government in reaction to the demands by the workers.