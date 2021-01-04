No fewer than 250 women, mostly widows, were empowered by the Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku Youth Empowerment Foundation (PAAYEF) in Kogi central yesterday.

The scheme was part of the birthday celebration of the Chief of Staff to Governor Yahaya Bello, Pharmacist Abdulkareem Asuku, who is sponsor of the foundation.

The beneficiaries comprise 200 widows and 50 families affected by the 2007/2009 political crisis in Kogi central.

Tagged Prayer for Peace, Unity and Stability/Widows Empowerment,” the scheme was aimed at strengthening and providing financial support to the beneficiaries.

It also afforded stakeholders the avenue to address economic stability and inclusivity of widows.

The foundation also sunk a borehole in AbdulAzeez Attah Memorial College (AAAMCO), the Alma mater of the Chief Of Staff.

Christian and Muslims in the senatorial district also offered prayers in their worship centres.

Governor Bello represented by chairman of Okene local government area Mallam AbdulRazaq Muhammad; his CoS represented by chairman of Ajaokuta local government area, Mustapha Akaaba; Chief Imam of Ebiraland, Alhaji Salihu Abere; Commissioner for Water Resources, Hon Abdulmumin Danga; Kogi Assembly Chief Whip Hon Mukhtar Bajeh and royal fathers attended the programme opposite Dabras, Karawo Field.

Asuku explained the foundation was birthed to tackle the systemic and financial barriers holding back widows and victims of political crisis.

He stated aside from the medical and educational outreach the foundation is already known for, it decided to empower the widows to enable them cope with the recession in the nation.

Chairmen of Okehi, Ogori and Adavi local government areas, Hon. AbdulRaheem Ohiare, Hon. Goke Oparison, Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami respectively commended the initiative and pledged their support for its promotion in their councils.

Governor Bello presented cheques to the beneficiaries assisted by all the Kogi Central Local Government Chairmen, the Chief Imam of Ebiraland and Royal Fathers.

Hon Sandra Musa, on behalf of PAAYEF, charged the beneficiaries to utilise the money properly so as to achieve the aim of the foundation, which is financial freedom.

She assured PAAYEF was ready to offer professional advice to any of them that reach out on how to properly invest to make gains.

The Chief Executive Officer of Dynamic Shelters, Hon. Zakari Musa, called for amplifying voices of leaders to advocate for peace and financial freedom.

This, he said, will create a society that leaves no one behind.

Governor Bello commended efforts of the foundation in complimenting his administration policies of reducing poverty and stabilizing peace.

He urged the widows to utilise the golden opportunity by investing the fund judiciously and assured his administration will continue to be of great support to all well meaning projects.

The dignitaries proceeded to AbdulAzeez Attah Memorial College (AAAMCO) the alma mater of Pharm. Abdulkareem Asuku Jamiu to commission the borehole.