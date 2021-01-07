By Theodore Opara

NIGERIA’s foremost multi-brand automobile manufacturer, PAN Nigeria Limited, has launched a virtual auto showroom.

The automaker said the virtual showroom was introduced to help customers gain insight into the company’s newest products, the Higer H5C 16-seater bus, Higer H6C 19-seater bus, and the Higer Ambulance, from the comfort of their homes.

According to PAN management, the platform will provide an opportunity for customers to discover the unique features of the Higer bus range while remaining safe in their homes in these COVID-19 times.

Explaining that the virtual showroom can be accessed by simply visiting www.pannigeria.com through smartphones, tablets laptops, and desktop computers, the Acting Managing Director of PAN, Taiwo Oluleye, added that customers can explore the design, features, capabilities, and technical details of each variant of the Higer bus.

“Through the virtual showroom, we are bringing the experience of a real PAN showroom by way of virtual reality to our customers,” Oluleye said. “That way, they can explore all the unique features, capabilities and technical details of all the Higer buses without stepping out of their homes,” she added.

She explained that the Higer buses and Higer Ambulance can be optimally used for mass transit and ambulance services. In addition to having spacious legs and headroom, the buses are equipped with USB charging ports for all passengers/occupants. All the vehicles also have a park-assist feature, rear camera, and DVD/15′ LCD Display.

Additionally, the Higer Ambulance is fitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment such as suction catheters, stretcher belts and anatomical mattress, silicone resuscitators with mask, pulse oximeter, digital thermometer, 2kg fire extinguisher, automatic loading stretcher, scoop stretcher, AC/DC electronic suction machine, oxygen regulator, and other features.

PAN Nigeria is a multi-brand manufacturing company, assembling a diversified range of vehicles, ranging from family sedans, SUVs, to utility Pick-ups and Light Commercial Vehicles, including the Higer buses.

Vanguard News Nigeria