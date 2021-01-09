Following the killing of five civilians by Nigerian Army officials, residents of Ilesa-Baruba in Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have been thrown into mourning.

The killing, it was gathered, came after a clash between some soldiers and commercial drivers over a bribe of N100.

While the identities of the deceased still remain unknown, the clash which happened on Friday, along the Ilesha-Baruba/Chikanda expressway also left several others injured.

According to some sources, the fight began after the Army demanded N100 bribe, however, the driver claimed he had paid earlier in the morning while going to Sinawu Market.

This development allegedly got the soldiers angry and they seized his vehicle.

A heated argument which prompted the Army officials to shoot happened when the driver left the scene and lodged a complaint with officials of the transport union in the area who followed the driver to iron out the issue with the soldiers.

While three persons died on the spot, two later died of gunshot wounds.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that several others are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Saki while some were taken to native doctors in Kenu village for the removal of bullets which the Army had shot from their bodies.

Ajayi Olasanmi, Police Public Relations in Kwara State confirmed the incident saying:

“The commissioner of police has directed a detailed investigation into the clash. Information available to us is that a guy who passed through the point where border patrol operatives (the Army officials) stay for the routine check was flagged, but refused to stop,” Olasanmi said.

“They pursued him, got him arrested. He came out of the vehicle to mobilise youth in the area to attack the operatives.”

“In the course of that many people were injured. I can’t tell you the exact figure now as we are still investigating the incident.”

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Abdulrahman Abdulrasak, Governor of Kwara State berated the incident while sympathizing with the families of the deceased.

He said:

“The Governor sincerely commiserates with the Emir of Ilesha Baruba Prof. Halidu Abubakar and families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident,” the Governor said in a statement issued on Saturday by Rafiu Ajakaye, his Chief Press Secretary.

“A government delegation is to pay a condolence visit to the affected community while findings will be conducted to establish all the facts and forestall a repeat of the sad and unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

