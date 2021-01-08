As photos from Wednesday’s invasion of the US Capitol continue to circulate online, some of the rioters who invaded the building during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory are being identified by their employers and losing their jobs.

Navistar, a direct marketing company in Maryland, announced that an employee had been terminated after he was photographed wearing his company ID badge inside the breached Capitol building.

“While we support all employees right to peaceful, lawful exercise of free speech, any employee demonstrating dangerous conduct that endangers the health and safety of others will no longer have an employment opportunity with Navistar Direct Marketing, the company said in a statement.

A Texas attorney named Paul Davis is no longer employed at his company, Goosehead Insurance after social media posts appeared to show him at the Capitol building.

In one video, Davis says: “We’re all trying to get into the Capitol to stop this.

In further posts on Facebook, Davis explained that he was peacefully demonstrating the whole time and was not trying to actively break into the Capitol.

“I said trying to get into the Capitol, meaning to voice a protest and not in any violent way, he wrote.

On Thursday, a Twitter account belonging to the Westlake, Texas-based company tweeted: “Paul Davis, associate general counsel, is no longer employed by Goosehead.

Rick Saccone, a former Pennsylvania state representative shared photos of himself outside the Capitol on Facebook.

According to Michael Hustava, the senior director of marketing and communications of Saint Vincent college where Saccone serves as an adjunct professor immediately began investigation.

“As a result of that investigation, Dr Saccone has submitted and we have accepted his letter of resignation, effective immediately. He will no longer be associated with Saint Vincent college in any capacity, Hustava said in a statement provided to Reuters.

“I decided to resign for the betterment of the school, I’ve been there for 21 years and I didn’t want all this terrible media kerfuffle to tarnish the school. I decided it would be better if I just resigned, Saccone said.

The Texas republican party also removed Walter West, its Sergeant-At-Arms, from his position after West made comments on Facebook supporting the Capitol siege.

“Whereas we vigorously support the first amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation’s capital and those at the Capitol building, the Texas GOP has always been on the side of law and order and will remain so, a statement on the Texas GOP’s website reads.

In a statement, West said his Facebook posts were misinterpreted and he would never advocate for violence.

