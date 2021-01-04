A pastor was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at an east Texas church on Sunday, 3 January, after the pastor confronted a man who had hidden from police in the church overnight, a local sheriff said.

Authorities had been using dogs and drones to search for the man late Saturday in woods near Winona following a car chase, and the pastor of the nearby Starrville methodist church discovered him hiding in a church bathroom Sunday morning, smith county sheriff Larry Smith said.

Smith said he did not know why the man was initially being pursued but that the license plates on his vehicle were fictitious.

The pastor drew a gun and ordered the man to stop, Smith said, but the man grabbed the weapon and began shooting with it. The pastor was killed, a second person was injured by gunfire and another was hurt in a fall.

The man then stole the pastor’s vehicle and fled east before being arrested by deputies in nearby Harrison county, Smith said. He said the man was hospitalized Sunday afternoon with gunshot wounds to his hand, but that it’s unclear when he was shot.

According to USA Today, Smith declined to identify the pastor, the other people injured or the suspect. The sheriff said the shooting suspect will likely face a capital murder charge.

The man appears to have taken shelter in the church out of convenience and there’s nothing to indicate that the shooting was motivated by religious animus, the sheriff said.

Representatives of Starrville methodist are yet to make an official comment, the was built in 1853, according to the Texas state historical association.

The shooting came a little more than a year after a gunman opened fire at a church near Fort Worth, killing two people before he was fatally shot by a congregant.

Texas officials hailed the congregant’s quick action, saying it prevented further killing and showed the effectiveness of the state’s permissive gun laws, including a 2019 measure that affirmed the right of licensed handgun holders to carry a weapon in places of worship.

That law was passed in response to the 2017 massacre at First Baptist church of Sutherland Springs, where a man fatally shot more than two dozen people at a Sunday service before taking his own life.

Since then, a cottage industry has sprung up in Texas and other states to train and arm civilians to protect their churches using the techniques and equipment of law enforcement.

