The pregnant wife of a former Michigan pastor has been accused of sexually assaulting multiple teenage boys as her husband watched in exchange for cash

Jazmonique Strickland, 27, turned herself to the authorities on Tuesday, 26 January, and was charged with eight felony counts of child sexual assault and abuse, and human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

The woman is married to Stricjavvar Strickland, 38, the former executive senior pastor at second baptist church of Kalamazoo.

Strickland was charged with 11 felony counts last August, including four counts of third-degree sexual assault, three counts of child sexually abusive activity and four counts of human trafficking of a minor for commercial sexual activity.

Prosecutors alleged that the couple, who have five children together, with a sixth on the way, recruited at least four boys between the ages 15-17 for sex from Phoenix high school, where Jazmonique worked as a secretary, and from her husband’s church.

The allegations first came to light in 2018, when two of the alleged victims and a parent came forward to the authorities, leading to a raid on the Strickland family’s home.

According to court documents cited by Mlive.com, the Stricklands paid the teens to have sex with the wife while her husband watched. The incidents were said to have taken place between August 2015 and August 2018.

An alleged victim told detectives that he was introduced to Jazmonique during the 2017-2018 school year and on one occasion was offered $50 in exchange for his naked selfies.

On another occasion, the boy claimed Strickland asked him to have sex with his wife at the couple’s home in front of him and paid him $100.

The pastor also has been accused of paying two boys $100 each so he could watch his wife perform oral sex on them.

The married dad allegedly sexually assaulted one of the teens and then gave him money after the victim told him to stop, according to the filings.

Another teen told detectives he was 16 years old in 2015 when the pastor paid him in exchange for his naked photos. When the child turned 17, Strickland allegedly coerced him into allowing him to perform a sex act on the teen, and in return offered him the use of his car.

In 2019, yet another alleged victim came forward, telling police that when he was 15 years old in 2015, the pastor paid him $200 to have sex with his wife in the couple’s basement, which he claimed was not an isolated incident.

Strickland has denied the claims and expressed confidence in the outcome of the case, saying: ”We look forward to our day in court, we will prevail.

The pastor, who previously served as the president of the local chapter of the NAACP, was removed from his post at the church in July last year and turned himself to the authorities in early September, a day after the Michigan State Police declared him a fugitive.

He was released on a $500,000 personal recognizance bond, allowing him to leave jail without having to pay any money on the promise that he will show up to court.

Strickland was permitted to return to his home in Mississippi, where he has been working on a horse farm to support his large family, including children from a previous relationship.

The 38-year-old father-of-eight is scheduled to go on trial on April 26. If convicted as charged, he could face decades in prison.

Jazmonique is due back in Kalamazoo county district court for a probable cause conference on February 3. Like her husband, she was issued a $500,000 personal recognizance bond and allowed to travel back to Mississippi.

Like this: Like Loading...