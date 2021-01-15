Ekiti State chapter of the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) has called Governor Kayode Fayemi to immediately pay the ransom demanded by the kidnappers of petrol dealer, Sulaimon Akinbami, from his security vote.

NACOMYO also requested the governor to henceforth pay ransom on all kidnap victims from his security votes.

The group said the call became necessary because the country’s constitution stated in Section 14 (2)(b): “The security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government.”

The Coordinator, Tajudeen Ahmed, told newsmen in Ado Ekiti, yesterday, that the government appeared to have failed in its duty of securing its citizens.

Ahmed expressed dismay at the growing rate of kidnapping and other heinous crimes in the state, urging government to live up to its constitutional responsibility of protecting lives.

“One of the woes that have become the lot of this nation is kidnapping. The roads are laden with kidnappers who are taking advantage of the terribly bad portions. This has no doubt made road transportation a risky endeavour in Nigeria.

“In Ekiti, it is not only the roads that are laden with kidnappers; the entire milieu seems unsafe and risky, as people are being kidnapped at the comfort of their homes and business premises. This is a new variant of kidnapping and it is more virulent and catastrophic. People can no longer guarantee their safety even in their homes. There is no safe haven any longer in Ekiti,” he lamented.

He urged government to expedite action towards securing the victim’s freedom by paying the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.



