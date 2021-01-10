PDP Flag

Ahead of the 2022 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday, said it would commence mobilisation of members ahead of the poll.

The party also tasked its executive members at all levels to begin aggressive membership mobilisation to strengthen the party and make it strong, to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The party said the planned mobilisation was part of decisions taken at a meeting convened by the State Secretary, Mrs. Funmilayo Ogun with 16 Local Councils and 155 ward secretaries in the state.

The meeting held at the state’s party secretariat, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti, was attended by the Chairman of the party in the state, Bisi Kolawole, and other members of the State Working Committee.

Addressing the party executives, the State Chairman, Kolawole, charged the party executives to embark on aggressive membership drive to take control of the state from APC in the 2022 governorship election.







Kolawole said the meeting was unprecedented, saying this would be the first time that a secretary would organise a programme of such nature to boost the chances of the party.

“I urge the party’s secretaries to forget the style of the past and start mobilising for the party ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state. The ward secretaries should be responsible, know what they are doing and to always listen to the leadership of the party. Winning Ekiti back in 2022 is dear to our hearts in PDP and you have critical roles to play for us to actualise this.”

The convener of the parley and former Commissioner for Works under ex-governor, Ayodele Fayose, Ogun, said she called the meeting in order to charge the ward and local council secretaries on how best to perform their duties as opposition party’s scribes.