A former Minister of Power and Steel, Wole Oyelese, has accused the National Chair of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, of being responsible for the feud between a former governor of Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Mr Oyelese, a chieftain of the PDP, made the allegations in a statement shared with journalists on Tuesday at Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

PREMIUM TIMES has on several occasions reported the feud between Messrs Fayose and Makinde.

The disagreement between the duo is connected to the leadership of the party in the South-West.

While Mr Makinde has consistently claimed to be the leader of the party in South-West, Mr Fayose disagreed, saying the Oyo state governor is a ‘baby-politician’.

2021 budget, Fayose-Makinde feud, others top political stories last week

“The situation we have in the South West which appears intractable is needless and should not be allowed to fester any further. The politics of survival and assertion currently going on is not in the best interest of the party as the loyal members stand to lose out.”

He stressed that if the crisis persists, it may be difficult for the party to retain the only state it won in the southwest during the 2019 elections.

He concluded by advising Mr Secondus to ensure that the crisis within the PDP in Southwest is resolved as soon as possible in preparation for 2023.