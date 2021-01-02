Augustine Okezie, Kastina

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Katsina State, known as ”PDP A Gyara”, has called on the National leadership of the party to intervene in the crisis rocking the state by constituting a fresh and independent caretaker committee that will organize fresh election into the executive committee of the state.

The leader of the faction, Alhaji Lawal Rufai Safana, who made the call at a press briefing in Katsina, noted that the recent ruling by the State High Court, dissolving Katsina State PDP congresses have provided a fresh opportunity for the National leadership of the party to do the right thing by constituting a Care Taker Committee that will supervise a fresh election into PDP Congresses in the state.

The faction further accused the dissolved party leadership in the state of partisanship and running an isolated administration that only favours a few.

It said; “members of the PDP in Katsina will recall that since 2015 when the party lost all elections at all levels, a PDP Advisory Committee was constituted which steered the activities of the party to assist the state executive committee of the party in keeping the party alive and vibrant.

”The Committee provided good leadership advises that guided and financed the affairs of the party up to the challenges leading to the 2019 general election.

”The crisis in the Party started when the party leadership disrespected the guidelines agreed by all the seven guber aspirants for the 2019 elections.”

The faction further called for a ”credible and neutral CTC”, which according to it will conform with the rules of natural justice and resolve all issues affecting the party in the state.

It said; ”The National Headquarters of the PDP must as a matter of urgency come to the rescue of the Katsina State branch of the party from the extreme selfishness and bad leadership of the dissolved Exco.”