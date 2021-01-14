Oba Darasimi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ebonyi State chapter, has petitioned the police, Department of State Security, DSS, and other security outfits alleging that the Governor of the state Dave Umahi is after the life of its chairman Elder Fred Udeogu.

The party said Udeogu’s life is in danger as he was attacked by thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC and urged the police to investigate the incident.

The state has known no peace since the Governor of the State Chief Dave Umahi defected from the PDP to APC.

PDP, in a six-paragraph petition signed by Udeogu himself and forwarded to the state police command, DSS office, and other security outfits in the state, alleged that the state chairman of APC, Stanley Okoro, stormed the resident of Udeogu with the said fierce looking thugs, under the purported directives of Governor Umahi and demanded for the release of a Tucson vehicle that was in his possession before leaving office as a board chairman.

“Upon my assumption of office as the caretaker chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state, the governor sent his men led by the person he appointed the caretaker chairman of the ruling APC, Emegha, to retrieve vehicle that was gifted to me as one of the Elders of the state. Emegha called, threatened and invaded my house with fierce looking thugs,” he wrote.

The party alleged that the governor had since after the assumption of office by Udeogu as its caretaker chairman been threatening his life.

“There is an evil plot against me by the Governor Umahi. His plots started when I was made caretaker chairman of PDP in Ebonyi State,” he stated.

The Chairman, Udeogu wrote in the petition that: “I write to request you (commissioner of police, DSS) to take immediate investigation into these dangerous threats to my life and limbs. Deciding to belong to a political party of my choice should not be an invitation of death to me. I implore you to act fast to save my life.”

In a swift reaction, Emegha, said “This is falsehood. I am not after his life. I am a young guy of the new century, and as such I can’t join issues with him (Udeogu). I am the commissioner for internal security, and he should know that the vehicle was allotted to him as the chairman of the capital territory board. Now that he has been relieved of his duties, is he supposed to go with the official vehicle meant for the commission?

“I wrote a letter and called him on phone to send his driver to bring the vehicle but he said he was in Abuja, that I should give him time. The day he came back, I called him; he said he needed a paper, that the governor gifted him the vehicle on friendship basis. And I told him, it wasn’t so.

“He said I should collect a paper that, it is the paper that will prove. I collected the paper and sent my PA in the office to go and deliver it. There is nothing like thugs here, I’m not interested and I will not join issues with him. I have never entered his compound except the day my PA went there to deliver the paper,” he stated.