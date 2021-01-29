The People’s Democratic Party , PDP leadership in the South-West zone has urged members of the party to unite under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

They also urged the PDP loyalists in the six states to ensure that the party is strengthened ahead of the coming congresses.

The party leaders, in a resolution endorsed by its chairman, Dayo Ogungbenro, at a meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, lauded Governor Makinde for calling the peace meeting.

Also commending the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who was on a courtesy visit to his Oyo State counterpart, for his interest in the South-West PDP, the Senator representing Ekiti South District, Abiodun Olujinmi, said, “We urged everyone present to go back home and mobilise for the PDP, bring in new entrants into the party for the longevity of the party.

“We asked that the Zonal Reconciliation Committee, led by Governor Oyinlola, must complete its work by the end of February and turn in its report.

“We also decided that there will be a larger meeting of the party once the reconciliation committee grade by Oyinlola turns in its report so as to ratify it and take it to the national headquarters.

“We urged all the party members sitting on the fence, and who really believe in the party, to come in now so that we can build the party together.”

Those in attendance at the meeting include former Governor Segun Oni; governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN); Senators Abiodun Olujinmi (Ekiti), Hosea Agboola (Oyo); Hon. Rita Orji (Lagos) and the PDP South-West chairman, Ogungbenro. Others are Adedeji Doherty (Lagos); Abayomi Kuye (Lagos); Prince Muiz Dosunmu (Lagos); Chief Kunmi Mustapha (Oyo); Chief Mrs. Bosede Adedibu (Oyo); Soji Adagunodo (Osun); Fatai Adams (Ondo); Olayinka Sunkanmi (Ogun); and Prince Adeleke Shittu. Recall that the PDP in the zone had been enmeshed in crisis as two opposition heavyweights in the South-West, Governor Makinde and Ayodele Fayose, slugged it out for the leadership of the main opposition party in the zone. The fight for power in the opposition, between Governor Makinde and the former Ekiti State governor, continue to polarize the party, a situation which political watchers said might degenerate and cost the party its fortune in the future polls if left unresolved.

