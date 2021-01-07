The Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kaduna State, Abraham Alberah, and four others have been arraigned before the Gabasawa Magistrate Court for allegedly attempting adultery and organizing a nude party.

Mr. Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, the restauranteur whose business premises, Asher Lounge was allegedly booked to host a sex party in the state.

The restaurant was, however, demolished by the Kaduna State Urban and Planning Development Authority on December 31, 2020.

While the state government had stated that the restaurant was pulled down for hosting a nude party, it later twisted its tongue, saying the restaurant did not have a building permit.

However, upon interrogation, the sex party organizers told newsmen that there was no nude party, claiming it was just a prank to attract attendees.

Similarly, the owner of the restaurant, in a press statement, also accused the police of extorting N120,000 from her and caused her to lose her pregnancy.

Those arraigned by the state government on Wednesday were the restaurant operator, the staff and the customers who organised the party.

The government alleged that the nude party had already begun on December 27, 2020, when policemen arrived at the scene.

The charge read in part, “Violation of partial lockdown order of the Kaduna State Government 2020, criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit an offence to wit public nuisance, obscene or indecent act, gross indecency and adultery.

“On December 27, 2020 at about 21.30 hours, credible information was received at Sabon Tasha police station to the effect that a sex party was organised by some unknown persons to hold at a venue called Asher Guest Lounge located at Court Road, Sabon Tasha at Chikun local government area, Kaduna State to hold at about 19.00 hours.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen from Sabon Tasha Police Station rushed down to the scene mentioned above and found the said lounge filled up with over 50 youths both male and female dancing almost naked with no face mask on any of them.

“On sighting the policemen, the whole of the arena became chaotic as the said youths jumped from one corner to the other and escaped over the fence. Three suspects were arrested- Mr. Abraham Alberah, Umar Rufai and Suleiman Lemona while two others: Chimezie Kenneth, who organised the party and Marvellous Akpan, who disseminated the information (sic).”

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Benjamin Nok, granted a bail of N100, 000 each with a surety who must own a property in Abuja.

The case was adjourned till January 20, 2021, for trial.

