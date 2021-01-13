Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that the House will proceed with articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Speaker’s Balcony in the U.S. AFP

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday demanded the impeachment of Donald Trump in the final week of his presidency, calling him a “clear and present danger” to America for inciting an “armed rebellion” at the US Capitol.

“He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love,” the most powerful Democrat in Congress told the House chamber during the debate over whether to impeach Trump for an unprecedented second time, for “incitement of insurrection.”

“Since the presidential election in November, an election the president lost, he has repeatedly lied about the outcome,” sought to sow doubt about the election process, and “unconstitutionally sought to influence state officials” to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s election win, Pelosi said.