FILANI: I am Filani, a federal pensioner (retired on GL15). I have, for years, been on a monthly pension of N108,745.21 but to my surprise, I was paid a paltry N6,984.79 as my November 2020 pension. I am still in a shock. Please help me.

PTAD: Pensioner should forward his verification slip to [email protected] for consideration.

AJUWON: My name is Ajuwon, a pensioner with the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation. I got transferred to BCNN Kaduna and Kaduna Polytechnic where I retired in September 1979.

My name was never on the Federal payroll ever since one Ms Harriet of PTAD got me verified by Mr Lawrence at Onireke Pensioners House, Ibadan around July or September 2019. Please help me. I am yet to receive any payment till now.

PTAD: The pensioner should forward his verification slip to [email protected] for consideration.

OZEGBE: My name is Ozegbe. I was receiving N4,000 monthly pensions before it was reduced to N3998.20. Just last November, I was credited with N1,502.52 with a shortage of N2,496.30. Up to date, the gratuity and arrears have not been paid or given attention since I left service in 2006 on grade level 7/08.

PTAD: Pensioner should forward his verification slip to [email protected] for consideration.

AKINFENWA: I am Akinfenwa, a pensioner with the Federal Ministry of Aviation. I have been getting my pension through UBA since 1985. I am grateful. But no additional payment since 1985. I went for pensioner’s verification. I submitted my papers to PTAD to rectify the non-harmonisation and short payment but without effect. Please help me to ask PTAD to effect payment in my account.

PTAD: The matter is being addressed by the appropriate department.

BISONG: My name is Bisong. I applied for 25 per cent of my pension with NLPC since December 2019 and I am yet to be paid. Please help facilitate approval.

PENCOM: Mr. Bisong’s application for temporary access of his RSA was sent to the Commission on June 17, 2020. Approval notification was sent to NLPC on June 21, 2020.

ASUQUO: I am Asuquo from Akwa Ibom State. Please, what are the rules and regulations for paying Federal Government retirees?

Secondly, I retired in April, this year, when will my accrued right be paid?

PENCOM: The rules and regulation for payment of Federal Government’s retirement benefits under the CPS starts by participating in the Commission’s pre-retirement verification and enrolment. The prospective retiree/retiree needs to contact the Pension Desk Officer (PDO) of his/her MDA to get the necessary documents for enrolment. He/she is also required to come along with the PDO to the enrolment centre for his/her attestation.

After the exercise, the retirement benefits are determined and paid into the RSA of the retiree based on the information provided by the retiree during enrolment. But please NOTE that retirement benefits are paid subject to release of funds by Federal Governent for payment of accrued rights.

FOLOWOSELE: My name is Folowosele. I retired as a civil servant. Please what document do I submit to PENCOM to process my pension?

PENCOM: He needs to contact the Pension Desk Officer (PDO) of his MDA to get the necessary documents for enrolment. He is also required to come along with the PDO to the enrolment center for his/her attestation.

AMPITAN: Mr name is Ampitan, I retired from service on January 31. 2005. I am not on pension payroll up till date after being verified by PTAD. I did my verification in September 18, 2017 at Rowepark, Lagos. Please save my soul.

My gratuity, pension arrears and monthly pension is yet to be paid, while others have been receiving. I started work in December 18, 1972 and retired in January 31, 2005. My claim is CSPD. (Federal Share). I have submitted my documents several times, yet nothing has been done by PTAD on my case. Kindly save my soul. My mother gave birth to nine children. I am the only son. I lost my sisters. I am the last born. I am facing a life-threatening challenge of my life. All efforts are not yielding result. Thank you and God bless.

PTAD: Pensioner to scan and send a copy of his pensioner verification acknowledgement slip to [email protected] to enable us review and update him on the status of his complaint.

FASUYI: My name is Fasuyi, a military pensioner who retired in 1979 as Corporal with effective pension date of 16/10/2015. After my verification at Akure Military Barack on 16/10/2015, I have not received any money since my retirement.

Please I need your help do not let me die in vain and suffering after serving my nation with all my strength. I am waiting to hear from you.