President Donald Trump’s request for a military-style farewell parade as he leaves office has reportedly been rejected by the Pentagon.

Reports had it that the outgoing president wanted his departure from Washington to involve a military style send-off and a crowd of supporters on Wednesday, January 20, the same day as Joe Biden is sworn in during a closed-to-the-public inauguration.

Defence One reported that the US defence and national security in a break with recent tradition, will not host an armed forces farewell tribute to Trump.

Two senior defence officials confirmed to Defense One that no military farewell is being planned for the outgoing commander in chief.

When Trump’s term officially ends at noon on Joe Biden’s inauguration day, he expects to be at his Mar-a-Lago club in South Florida or playing at his nearby golf course.

Ever since Ronald Reagan’s presidency, the department of defence has hosted an ‘Armed Forces Farewell’ tribute as presidents terms come to a close.

The ceremonies include members of the military seeing the president in person and usually, their commander-in-chief exhibits his appreciation for their commitment and sacrifice.

In another break with tradition, Trump will not participate in any of the traditional end-of-term events.

He will not engage in any hand-off rituals that incumbents typically do to welcome newly elected presidents such as leaving a letter of advice to the new president or hosting a one-on-one conversation.

In 2019, Trump hosted a parade on July 4, independence day, in Washington.

Millions of dollars were diverted to host the “Salute to America” parade, which included tanks rolling through the streets of the nation’s capital and military aircraft participating in a flyover of the National Mall.

The events included a speech from Trump, an inspection of the troops and a traditional fireworks show.

The President has not conceded that he lost the election to Biden but has vowed there will be a peaceful transition of power.

Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Biden’s inauguration.

The national mall was closed to the public, and the mayor of Washington asked people not to visit.

Some 25,000 national guard troops from around the country are expected to arrive in the city in the coming days.

The security measures were intended to safeguard seats of government from the type of violence that broke out at the US Capitol on January 6, when far-right Trump supporters galvanised by his false claims that the election had been stolen from him stormed the building while Congress was certifying the electoral college vote.

