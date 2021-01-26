Interior decorator and hotelier, Ehizogie Ogbebor who recently made public her romantic affair with the Chairman of Lagos state chapter of National Union of Road Transport Worker, Musiliu Akinsanya, more popularly known as MC Oluomo, has said that she is shocked that many people think she is fetish and runs after men for money.

Ehi says she wonders why in Nigeria, when a woman acquires properties, it is generally believed that there is a man somewhere as her sponsor while adding that she works hard for her money and wonders what any man could possibly give her that would make her run after him.

Speaking with BBC pidgin, Ehi also confirmed that she is indeed, in love with MC Oluomo, adding that having found love, she is willing to give marraige another try for the third time.

Ehi has been previously married twice. Her first marriage was many years ago when she was younger. The marriage produced two children. Her second marriage was to Warri based wealthy businessman, Kenneth Bramor.

The wedding ceremony which had all the trappings of wealth, held in Benin City in 2018, ended barely a year after it started. Ehi alleged that her husband was into occultism. The short lived marriage produced a baby girl.

Besides being in love and the need for companionship, Ehi, is of the opinion that since her two older kids would soon be going to the university, her little daughter would need a sibling to play with, hence the reason she is giving remarrying a serious thought.

She added that though she’s been unlucky with marriage, she hopes that her third attempt at marriage would work.

Ehi adds that she expects people to mind her business when it comes to her dating life as whoever she decides to date is nobody’s business. Having been married twice without success, she believes she deserves to be happy regardless of her financial status.

She is also of the firm belief that even if ones’ marriage doesn’t work out as expected, it doesn’t mean one should give up, as marriage is a beautiful thing ordained by God.

“A lot of people are not lucky with love and marriage. I am lucky with a lot of other things. I am beautiful, I am tall, I have common sense, I am wealthy but I haven’t been lucky with marriage. And since my two marriages didn’t work out, I will have to keep trying,” she said.

