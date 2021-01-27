Breaking NewsDefense and Security

Photo news: 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle insecurity in Kaduna

Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, has received an 100 all-female army corps deployed to combat insecurity in the state.

Hadiza Balarabe, the deputy governor, joined el-Rufai in welcoming the troops to the state.

The all-female corps were deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

“KADUNA UPDATE: Malam Nasir @elrufai and @DrHadiza are welcoming a detachment of the Nigerian Army Women Corps that has been deployed to complement security patrols on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway,” the tweet from Kaduna State government read.

