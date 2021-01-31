EducationRecent News

Gov Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has provided foreign scholarships to 233 indigent student to study courses such as Petro-Engineering, Operation Theatre, Renal Dialysis, Medicine, Anesthesia, Cardiac Technology and Pharmacy, in Indian Universities.

