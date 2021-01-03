Daily News

PHOTOS: 2021 Annual thanksgiving service of Lagos state government

Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his wife Dr. Ibijoke and Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, representing General Overseer, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez
Cross Section of White Caps Chiefs of Lagos, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

From left:Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, representing General Overseer,his wife and Sen.Solomon Adeola, Senator representing Lagos West, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez

