Daily News PHOTOS: 2021 Annual thanksgiving service of Lagos state government By Temisan Amoye 2 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat wife of Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, his wife Dr. Ibijoke and Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, representing General Overseer, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Cross Section of White Caps Chiefs of Lagos, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: ASUU mourns late Professor Ibidapo Obe From left:Pastor Johnson Kalejaiye, Regional Evangelist of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, representing General Overseer,his wife and Sen.Solomon Adeola, Senator representing Lagos West, during the Year 2021 Annual Thanksgiving Service of Lagos State Government, Tagged: In Everything Give Thanks, at Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: State of Nation: Why Nigerians can’t have the desired change they want – Shekarau Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments