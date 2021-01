Hon. Dimeji Bankole, the former speaker of the House of Representatives, on Friday, January 15, 2020, tied the knot with Aisha Shinkafi Saidu, the daughter of Kebbi Governor, Atiku Bagudu, in Abuja.

Bankole’s marriage to his first wife crashed in 2017, and he remained single till his recent marriage to Aisha.

Aisha is a trained lawyer and a graduate of the University of Hull in the UK.

Below are pictures from the event:

