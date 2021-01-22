About 600 suspected bandits and their commanders, who have been terrorising communities in Kaduna State, have agreed to lay down their arms and embrace peace as renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi preached to them.

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi and the State Police Commissioner, Umar Muri, had visited the forest in Sabon Garin Yadi, Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

Sheikh Gumi preached to the bandits and pleaded with them to allow peace to reign, a development that saw the wives of the bandits cry.

The bandits promised to cease hostilities and ensure security in Zaria, Giwa, and the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari highway.

However, they warned that they would return to their old ways should security agents continue to harass their families and destroy their belongings.

They also vowed to go back to the forests should the government fail to fulfil their own part of the peace deal, details of which were not made available.

The bandits said they resorted to criminalities due to rustling of their cattle, incessant harassment by security operatives, and neglect by the government.

The commanders of the suspected bandits said over the years, they were subjected to arbitrary arrests, extortion, and even killing of their innocent kinsmen by law enforcement agents.

“Thousands of our youths do not have anything to do, hence the decision to go into the forest. We also lack the government’s presence. We don’t have basic necessities like water, schools, clinics and others in all our localities, so we felt that, as long as government and the society do not change their attitude towards us, there will never be peace,” one of the commanders said.

Sheikh Gumi, who quoted verses of the Quran during his preaching said it was the first time he was hearing directly about their predicament. He also promised to see President Muhammadu Buhari on the issues raised by them

Gumi made a cash donation of N500,000 and distributed clothes and copies of Islamic books to them.

Police commissioner Muri, who represented Inspector-General of police, assured them that he would deliver their message to the police authorities in Abuja.

