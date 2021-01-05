Daily News PHOTOS: Passing out Parade for Community Police, Special Constabulary Officers in Lagos By Temisan Amoye 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 7 Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, Chief Imam of Lagos, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mr. Ishola Laguda, LNSC, Board Member, representing DIG, Israel Ajao(rtd), during the Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Cross-Section of Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers, during the, Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: Rude Boy tests positive for COVID-19 Mr Tayo Ayinde, Lagos State Chief of Staff and representing Governor on Motoagade at Parade ground, during the, Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Mr Tayo Ayinde, Lagos State Chief of Staff and representing Governor on Motoagade at the Parade ground, during the, Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: BREAKING: Unpaid Salary: Magistrate collapses during protest in Calabar Sheikh Sulaiman Abu-Nolla, Chief Imam of Lagos, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Mr. Ishola Laguda, LNSC, Board Member, representing DIG, Israel Ajao(rtd), during the Passing out Parade Programme of Event for the Community Police and Special Constabulary Officers Lagos State at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos. Yesterday. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
