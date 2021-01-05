Daily News PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu launches 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem By Temisan Amoye 3 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 1 Col. Samuel Akande, Chairman and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council(right), dressing Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State with Emblem, during the Launch of Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House Marina. Photo: Bunmi Azeez ALSO READ: U.S. broke all possible rules of world politics, no new global war – Russia Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State(left), decorating Col. Samuel Akande, Chairman and Deputy Commandant, Nigerian Legion, Lagos State Council with Emblem, during the Launch of Year 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund at Lagos House Marina. Photo: Bunmi Azeez Vanguard News Nigeria Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
