The publisher of online platform, Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has been arraigned with four others before a Magistrate’s Court in Wuse zone 2, Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Sowore,Juwon Sanyaolu, Damilare Adenola, Peter and Kimrere were by the the Special Weapons Tactical Team of NPF in Abuja over their alleged participation in a protest march on the eve of the New Year celebration.