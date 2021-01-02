Mauricio Pochettino has been announced as the new coach of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

This following the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.

PSG said on its website that former Tottenham manager Pochettino had signed a contract until June 30, 2022, with an option for an additional year.

“Paris Saint-Germain is pleased to announce the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as its new head coach. The Argentine has signed a contract with the club from the French capital until 30 June 2022, with an option for an extra year,” a statement on the club’s website read.

More to follow…