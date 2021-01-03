FORMER Tottenham and Southampton boss Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed head coach of Paris St-Germain.

The Argentine, 48, who succeeded Thomas Tuchel, has signed a deal until 30 June 2022, with the option of an extra year.

Pochettino, who played for PSG between 2001 and 2003, has been out of work since being sacked by Spurs in November 2019.

PSG are third in Ligue 1 and will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

German Tuchel was sacked on 29 December after two and a half years in charge.

He said he was “happy and honoured” to take on the role and that the club “has always held a special place in my heart.”