A newly-promoted Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), in charge Police Armament, Force Headquarters Abuja, Omololu Bishi, has died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, (LASUTH) Ikeja.

The late officer took ill and was admitted at LASUTH before he died on Monday, while still on admission.

Following the demise of the senior police officer, the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, directed that a befitting burial be held in his honour.

According to Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Lagos police spokesperson, the late AIG was buried on Tuesday with a burial parade held in his honour by the Nigerian Police Force.

“AIG Omololu Bishi’s body was today, Tuesday 12th January, 2021, laid to rest at Ebony Vaults, Ikoyi, Lagos amidst tears and police funfair as the AIG Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu led senior officers in Lagos to represent the Inspector-General of Police and organised a befitting burial parade in honour of the late senior officer.

Burial parade in honour of the late Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), in charge Police Armament, Force Headquarters Abuja, Omololu Bishi

“The AIG Zone 2, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu, was accompanied to the burial arena by the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, AIG Police Cooperative, AIG Aminu Saleh Pai, CP Hakeem Odumosu, Area Commanders and Commanding Officers, Police Mobile Force in Lagos and senior officers from police formations within Lagos State. The brief burial rite was witnessed by his immediate family members, representatives of the Oba of Lagos, his course mates in Police Academy, friends and well wishers,” Mr Adejobi said.

The late officer, who hailed from Lagos Island, Lagos State, enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force in 1988 as cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police. He was survived by his wife and kids.

Mr Bishi was among 13 AIGs appointed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) in December.

While expressing shock on the sudden death of Mr Bishi, Ahmed Iliyasu, the AIG, Zone 2, Lagos, described the late AIG as humble, responsible and dedicated to duty.

Mr Iliyasu, on behalf of the police authority, sympathised with the friends and family of the deceased officer, praying that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.