The police command in Zamfara has arrested 18 suspects over unlawful demonstration, leading to destruction of property including the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace.

This is contained in a statement by the command Public Relations Officer, SP Muhammad Shehu on Sunday in Gusau.

“Youths carrying dane guns, cutlasses and sticks destroyed the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace and two other houses in Shinkafi town.

“A joint police and military team quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid break down of law and order and possible loss of lives and property.

“The 18 suspects arrested are currently in police custody undergoing interrogation.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr Abutu Yaro has directed the state CID to commence a discreet investigation into the unlawful protest with a view to unravel the circumstances behind the dastardly act,” Shehu said.

Yaro cautioned parents and guardians to always monitor their children to prevent them from getting involved in criminal acts.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria