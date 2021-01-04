Zamfara State Police Command has arrested 18 suspects over a riot that led to the destruction of property, including the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, stated in Gusau, yesterday: “Youths carrying Dane guns, cutlasses and sticks destroyed the Emir of Shinkafi’s palace and two other houses in Shinkafi town.

“A joint police and military team quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid breakdown of law and order and possible loss of life and property.”

The 18 suspects arrested, he added, are currently in police custody, undergoing interrogation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abutu Yaro, has directed the state’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to commence a discreet investigation into the unlawful protest, to unravel the circumstances behind the dastardly act,” Shehu said.

Yaro cautioned parents and guardians to always monitor their children to prevent them from getting involved in criminal acts.

