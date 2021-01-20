A 20-year old man, Abubakar Amodu, has been paraded by the Nigeria Police for conniving with a gang to kidnap his father and collect a ransom of N2 million.

Amodu was one of 25 suspects paraded by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, for various offences in Abuja.

The alleged kidnapper, who was arrested with other members of the gang, said he worked with his father on the farm rearing cattle and after his father eventually gave him 15 cows, he eventually left home.

He said he got entangled with members of a gang, who told him that his father was rich, and should be kidnapped for ransom.

He confessed to arranging with the gang to successfully carry out the abduction and eventually get N200, 000 as his share.

The police also paraded one Abubakar Liyu, a security guard with Ahmadu Bello University, who worked with kidnappers to abduct lecturers and terrorize the university community.

Liyu, who confessed to the crime, said he had organized the kidnap of three lecturers, adding that he got N30, 000 as his share from the ransom the first two times, but got nothing for the third one.

Similarly, another criminal identified as Friday Domozu from Kogi state was arrested for leading a gang that kidnapped and cruelly murdered a five-year-old girl known as Farida Ibrahim in Dekina.

They had demanded a ransom of N8 million from the family who could not afford it. The family had contacted the police and before they could get to the kidnappers, they had killed and buried the little girl in a shallow grave.

An autopsy was conducted after the body was dug up by the police and results showed evidence of violence on the girl. The police said they found another body, buried in a shallow grave by the same gang.

