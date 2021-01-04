Police Command in Bauchi state has arrested a 22-year-old man, suspected to be a ritualist for alleged gruesome murder of his neighbour in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

DSP Ahmed Wakil, Police Public Relations office (PPRO) of the command disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Bauchi.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt orders schools below tertiary level to resume Jan 18

Wakil said that the Alkaleri divisional police officers arrested Hamza Musa, the 22-year-old man, for the gruesome killing of his 17-year-old neighbour, Adamu Ibrahim, at wake village, Alkaleri LGA.

“On 21/12/2020 at about 0930hrs, detectives of Alkaleri Divisional Police Headquarters, arrested one Musa Hamza, who lured one Adamu Ibrahim of the same address into the outskirts of the village forest and killed him with a stick.

“The victim was beheaded, his two eyes removed and his body burnt,” he said.

The police spokesperson said that the culprit buried the body parts of his victim separately in a shallow grave at a nearby bush.

According to him, Police investigated and exhumed all the buried human parts and took the body parts to the General Hospital Alkaleri for medical examination.

“We discovered the two eyes removed by the culprit were recovered from the principal suspect.

”The principal suspect voluntarily confessed to having committed the crime,” saying he was asked by a ritualist to bring the eyes for ritual to enable him to be rich.” Wakil said.

The police spokesman further said they recovered one knife, One mp3 player, one pair of rubber shoes and one lighter as an exhibit from the suspect.

“Investigation is on-going after which the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution and conviction,” he said.

Wakil urged the general public to be security conscious by reporting any suspicious movement in their neighbourhood.