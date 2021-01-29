Officers of the Bauchi State Police Command, on Friday, arrested 23 members of a syndicate who have been terrorising some parts of Bauchi, the state capital.

According to a press release signed by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, the suspects were nabbed during a raid of criminal hideouts in Bauchi metropolis.

The PPRO added that members of the syndicate were within the age range of 15-50.

The statement partly read, “On 27th January 2021 at about 0300hrs following an intelligence report, police operatives attached to the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), coordinated by the RRS Commander raided criminal hideouts and black spots in Bauchi metropolis which resulted to the arrest of twenty-three (23) suspects notorious for terrorizing Kofar wambai, Abujan Kwata and other vulnerable places within the city.

“Prior to their arrest, they have engaged in perpetrating heinous crimes against the peace-loving people of Bauchi State and their acts include an aggravated form of theft that involves the use of lethal weapons to perpetrate violence against victims and deprive them of valuables which include but not limited to mobile phones and cash.

“Sometimes, they brutally stab their victims, leaving them in a pool of blood that may lead to further unfortunate situations including possible loss of lives.”

The names of those arrested were given as Ahmed Bala (18); Abdul-shakur Kabiru (17); Bello Ibrahim (25); Jamilu Iliya (15); Kabiru Adamu (30); Dalhatu Bala (19); Hamza Bala (30); Fahat Mohammed (24); Hamisu Abubakar (50) and Lawal Jibrin (22).

Others are; Abubakar Mohammed (27); Usman Mohammed (18); Mustapha Abdullahi (22); Rufai Auwal (22); Sani Mohammed (19); Aminu Mu’azu (17); Salihu Ibrahim (20); Zaharaddeen Abdulsalam (20); Ishan Sani (25); Isiyaka Mustapha (20); Ahmadu Isiyaka (18); Adamu Mamman (16) and

Salisu Muhammad (20).

Items recovered from the syndicate include five machetes; five sticks; seven knives; one saw; three hair clippers; one 3-angle spanner; one chisel; one plier; one hammer and the sum of N91,340.

