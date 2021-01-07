The Police Command in Katsina said it has arrested no fewer than 287 suspected rapists in 2020.



Police spokesperson, Gambo Isah, announced this in Katsina at a Women Summit entitled: “Way Out to Rising Rape Cases in Katsina State”.

The summit was organised by the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in collaboration with Al’ umma Support Initiative.

Mr Isah said 236 rape cases were reported to the police across the state during the period under review.

He said most of the victims were between three years of age and 14 years of age.

Mr Ish said the suspects had been charged to courts.

He also said the police apprehended 22 suspects for committing offences during the period.

The police spokesperson observed that cultism, drug abuse and viewing phonographic pictures and videos by rapists were some of the factors that influenced them to commit rape.

He further observed that parental neglect and poor upbringing on the part of the parents also contributed to the high rate of the menace.

In her remarks, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Girl-child Education and Development, Amina Lawal, advocated death penalty for rapists.

She said that death punishment was the only solution to the menace in the society.

Also speaking, the Commissioner, Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Umar Yau Gojo-gojo, said the summit was timely in view of the high rate of rape cases in the state.

He advised that similar event should be organised at various local government areas of the state to educate people on the effects of rape and the need to take precautionary measures.

Mr Gojo-gojo advised people to pray to God to bring an end to the problem.

(NAN)