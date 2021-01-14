• Lagos shuts Eko Club



The Lagos State Police Command has arrested the owner of Club Victoria, located at Ajose Adeogun, Mr Owede Bruno, aged 42, for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols in the state.







The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, led a team of policemen to raid some nightclubs on January 9, around 1:30a.m., including Club Victoria, where 143 clubbers and nude dancers were arrested and 34 cars were impounded. The suspects were immediately charged to court same day.







According to Lagos State police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, “The Commissioner of Police has vowed and ordered for the arrest of club owners who encourage fun seekers and clubbers to patronise them despite the spike in the recorded cases of the pandemic and preventive protocols put in place in Lagos.







“The suspect was charged to court on four-count charge according to the provisions of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, at Ebute Metta Magistrates’ Court, on Wednesday. The commissioner of police hereby reiterates the command’s readiness to consistently go after violators of COVID-19 protocols, including club owners who remain recalcitrant.







“He further warns the general public against the violation and/or disregard for the preventive measures/protocols being put in place by the government to halt the spread of the pandemic in the state.”

MEANWHILE, the Lagos State Safety Commission and the Lagos State task force have sealed the Eko Club Event Centre in Surulere for flouting COVID-19 protocols.







The event centre was closed for hosting a funeral event recently where attendants flouted COVID-19 protocols.







Gawat Jubril, social media aide to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announced the closure of the event centre on Twitter on Wednesday.



