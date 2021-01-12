18-year-old girl sets boyfriend ablaze in Benue



A corps member serving in Akwa Ibom State, Chidinma Pascaline Oduma, has been arrested for allegedly hacking a man to death in his house.







The young lady, aged 26, reportedly hacked Akwaowo Japhet to death on Sunday.







She was caught while trying to jump the fence of the compound where the man lived. It was learnt that irate mob caught her, beat and stripped her naked after the victim was found dead.







Eyewitnesses’ account claimed Oduma macheted and killed her victim after several cuts on his stomach and face.







Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, said the Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, had ordered that a discreet investigation be carried out on the incident.







“On Sunday, around 11:00a.m., we received a distress call from our control room. So, we had to send our policemen to No. 219, Abak Road, where one Chidinma Pascaline Oduma, a corps member, was at the verge of being lynched by irate mob, but the police rescued her.







“When we carried out preliminary investigation, she informed us that Akwaowo Japhet took her to his house and while in the house, Akwaowo Japhet picked up a machete and attempted to kill her. She said she dispossessed him and used the same machete on him, which led to his death.







“The lady has been arrested by the police and she is in our custody. The Commissioner of Police, Andrew Amiengheme, has ordered a discreet investigation into the alleged murder, and as soon as the police is done with investigation, the matter will be charged to court,” he said.







Reacting to the incident, the Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr Julius Amusan, said the report of a female corps member hacking a man to death was unbelievable and unusual, but that the police had confirmed the incident.







“She is a serving Batch A corps member in Uyo Local Government area. The information on the matter did not get to me until 5:00p.m. on Sunday evening when somebody called to inform me. When the report came, I doubted it because it sounds strange that a female corps member would kill a man.







“It was when I got to the police station that we were able to establish what really happened. It is a very unfortunate development. We would not be able to say what actually happened and the incident surrounding it. We depend on police report because we are not eyewitnesses.







“According to investigation, the lady and the boy were not into any previous relationship. Sunday was the first day of their meeting. It was said that the girl returned from church and later went out to buy bean cake,” he said.

MEANWHILE, an 18-year-old girl set her boyfriend ablaze in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, yesterday.







The PPRO for Benue command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and said the perpetrator was already in custody.







Anene said the suspect poured petrol around the victim’s one-room apartment before setting it on fire.







She said: “We don’t know yet why she did that. We are yet to question her but I can confirm that she has been arrested and just brought to our custody. The incident happened around 2:00a.m. today (Monday) at Zaki-Biam street in Wadata.”







There have been cases of persons setting one another ablaze in the state lately. In October last year, a married man named Nicodemus set both himself and his lover, Shiminenge, ablaze, burning both of them to death. In November, a lady residing in Gboko town set her estranged lover ablaze after terminating their relationship on the grounds that the lady was disrespectful to his mother.







In December, a young man set himself ablaze in Aliade Town, Gwer East Local Government Area of the state for reasons that were not clear.