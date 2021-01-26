Six members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) were on Monday arrested by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command in Abuja.

According to a statement released by the Police spokesperson, Yusuf Mariam, the arrested members were part of a protest which was dispersed by the police.

According to the PPRO, they were destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects.

The statement said:

“The FCT Police Command on Monday, 25th January 2021 has successfully restored calm in the Central Business District after professionally dispersing a violent protest by some members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN)-Shiites.

“Unfortunately, the members of the disbanded Shiites group went on a rampage destroying public property and attacking innocent citizens including police officers with stones and other dangerous objects. Consequently, six (6) members of the proscribed sect have been arrested and will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of an investigation.

“In view of the above, the Commissioner of Police CP. Bala Ciroma wishes to reiterate that the Command will not condone any form of attack on its personnel, equipment or other public property, as all culpable persons will face the full wrath of the law.

“While appealing to residents to remain calm and law-abiding, the Command wishes to reassure residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property within the FCT.”

