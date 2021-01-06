The police in Ogun State have arrested a 45-year-old man, Akanji Oluwaseyi, for allegedly raping his 13-year-old biological daughter.

The daughter was said to have reported the incident at the Obantoko Police Division in Abeokuta on December 30, 2020.

Confirming the development to newsmen, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said that the culprit has been arrested.

The teenager, according to Oyeyemi, told the police that her father came to the tailoring shop where she worked as an apprentice and pleaded with her mistress to permit her to come home and fetch water for him.

The PPRO said that the girl left her mistress’s shop to run her father’s errand, only to be shocked when her father suddenly grabbed her and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

Oyeyemi said:

“On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Obantoko division, CSP Sunday Opebiyi quickly sent detectives to the suspect’s house, where he was promptly arrested. He initially denied the allegation, but when he was confronted by his daughter, he became dumbfounded.”

The police spokesperson stated that the teenager was quickly taken to a hospital for medical attention.

The police spokesperson noted that on the instructions of the state Commissioner of Police, Edward A. Ajogun, the case has been transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

