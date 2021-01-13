Barbara Itungo Kyagulanyi, the wife of Ugandan Musician turn politician, Bobi Wine was tortured and stripped in the presence of their son by some police officers before she was allegedly arrested.

Her husband, who is currently serving as a member of parliament for Kyadondo county east constituency is hoping to unseat President Yoweri Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, as Uganda head to the polls on Thursday, January 14.

In a video shared on Twitter by Anyamah Douglas, a Ugandan national, a woman believed to be the wife of the presidential candidate Bobi wine, can be seen being led away by some security officers

At one point, she is seen struggling with the police officers before she was stripped to her underwears in front of her son after being pushed to the floor.

President Yoweri Museveni is seeking his sixth elected term in office after 35 years in power.

The 76-year-old faces 10 challengers, most notably 38-year-old pop star turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine. Campaigning ahead of the election has been marred by brutal crackdowns on opposition rallies that have left scores dead and the repeated intimidation and arrest of some opposition candidates, their supporters and campaign staff.

