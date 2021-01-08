IGP, Mr. Mohammed Adamu

*Say arrested suspect not found with human parts; as mob burns another to death

By Evelyn Usman

The Police have begun an investigation into the discovery of a tunnel in Orile area of Lagos State, allegedly to be used by ritualists.

The news went around the densely-populated Orile and its environs on Wednesday that dismembered human parts were discovered inside the tunnel at School Bus Stop.

Two persons, alleged to be ritualists, were said to have been found with human parts. One of them, whose identity could not be ascertained, was burnt to death by a mob.

The second suspect, however, escaped the same fate as he was rescued by policemen attached to Orile Division.

A resident, who gave his name as Segun, told Vanguard that “a man who was seen around the tunnel on Tuesday, suddenly disappeared.

During a search for the missing man, the tunnel was discovered. The search team said they saw a man inside the tunnel and invited members of the Odua Peoples Congress, OPC.

The OPC members entered the tunnel only to find some human parts and a lot of male and female clothing.

“While inside, they saw a man climbing a constructed staircase into the tunnel, with a human skull.

“Further search was conducted in the tunnel on Wednesday, with more human parts in their decomposing states recovered. The search parties discovered that the tunnel had one of its ends linked to Mile-Two.

“They saw a man coming from the Mile-Two end of the tunnel and apprehended him. He was found with a human heart.

“He was lynched and burnt to death. They have been using that place for ritual purposes for six years,” Segun stated.

Lagosians from different parts of the state have been thronging the scene since Wednesday to have a sight of the tunnel.

We found no human part on suspect — Police

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumiyiwa Adejobi, condemned the jungle justice on the suspect.

Though he confirmed that clothing were recovered inside the tunnel, he noted that no human part was found on the suspect that was rescued by the Police.

Adejobi identified the suspect found in the tunnel, who is with the Lagos Police as Kayode Ojo, 50, from Akoko, Ondo State, without a fixed address.

He said: “He was arrested at the scene and brought to us by 12.30pm on Wednesday. They alleged he was a ritualist and was found with a human skull. But we did not find him in possession of any human parts.

“In the process of making preliminary findings from him, reports reached us that another man found there was lynched and set ablaze. They said he was also found in possession of a human heart.

“The suspect with us will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department to ascertain whether what was found with him are actually human parts. We are going to conduct a scientific investigation.

“The command condemns jungle justice. We appeal to residents of the area to allow the Police to carry out investigation on the matter.

“Clothes were found in the tunnel. We are going to carry out a thorough investigation to ascertain the true account of the matter.

“The Commissioner of Police has ordered the Area ‘C’ Commander to fortify security in the area,” Adejobi said.

