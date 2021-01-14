Following allegations of sexual misconduct by a teen, Barakat Melojuekun, against the suspended Commissioner for Environment in Ogun State, Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, the police in the state has said the probe is now completed.

Vanguard reports that Abudu-Balogun was grilled by the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun after the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

While giving an update on a radio programme in Abeokuta, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state Police Public Relations Officer, revealed that the police has concluded its investigation.

The CP, Ajogun, according to Oyeyemi, took charge of the investigation as he personally questioned the accused Commissioner, the 16-year-old accuser and Lasisi Saheed, the uncle that took her to Abudu-Balogun’s house.

Oyeyemi explained that following the conclusion of investigations, the command submitted its report to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for further advice on the matter.

“We (The police) have concluded our investigation and we have forwarded our report to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) to know the next step.

“According to the nature of the case, we concluded our investigation and forwarded the report to the DPP. It is the DPP that will advise us on what the accused will be charged for. We are waiting for advice from the DPP.

“You will remember that the girl and her father made efforts to withdraw the case. But the police did not agree to that. The case is no more their own. It is now between the Commissioner of Police and the accused. That’s why we continued with this case to get to the root of the matter.

“We have done all that is necessary in our investigation. In fact, it was the CP himself that interrogated the accused person, the accuser and her uncle that took her to the house of the Commissioner for Environment,” Oyeyemi said.

Oyeyemi, however, refused to give details of what was in the report forwarded to the DPP by the police.

“Everybody will see the outcome of our investigation by the time the DPP sends its recommendations,” he stressed.

