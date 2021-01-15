The Oyo State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a 21-year-old man, Tosin Thomas, by an officer of the Oyo State Security Network Agency, codenamed Amotekun.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Mr Thomas was killed by an operative named Afolabi Kazeem, on Wednesday evening at Total Filling Station, Mokola, in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

An eyewitness, who did not want his name mentioned for security reasons, said “the Amotekun guys drove into the filling station and saw some youth. Although the place was rowdy, the youths were peaceful until we heard a gunshot. Before we could say Jack, Thomas was already on the floor and he died immediately.”

The commandant of Amotekun in Oyo State, Olayanju Olayinka, also confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday.

Mr Olayinka, however, said the operative, who shot the deceased, has been dismissed and handed over to police.

Speaking on the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Oyo State, Olugbenga Fadeyi, said in a statement that the victim was killed while on his way to his house.

“He was going home on 13/01/2021 at about 10:30 p.m. and was hit by bullets from a gun fired by Amotekun operatives.”

“He was rushed to University College Hospital for immediate medical attention and thereafter was confirmed dead by medical personnel. An investigation has commenced into the matter and further development shall unfold”, the police statement read.

The recent killing by Amotekun, PREMIUM TIMES understands, made the total number of persons allegedly killed by Amotekun operatives in Oyo State to 11 in three weeks.