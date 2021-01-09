Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

By Davies Iheamnachor— ENUGU

The Enugu State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdulrahman, has, for the third time, declared wanted a suspected notorious armed robber, Valentine.

Abdulrahman also ordered the traditional ruler of Akwuke community in Enugu South Local Government Area of the state, lgwe Benard Nwonye, to produce the fleeing suspect, who is an indigene of the community.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Port Harcourt, Abdulrahman said the suspected armed robber, Valentine was allegedly wanted for several robbery incidents, including the killing of two policemen at a checkpoint in the New Haven axis of Enugu in 2016.

The statement reads in part “Valentine was declared wanted in connection with the robbery incident that took place at the last bus stop axis of New Haven in the Enugu metropolis.

“The fleeing Valentine was also the driver of the gang. The dreaded armed robbery kingpin was declared wanted first on July 28, 2016, after their operation on the 21st of the same month, which left two police officers dead.

“The slain police officers were at a checkpoint within the Last Bus Stop axis of New Haven, conducting a stop-and-search when Valentine and his gang, who were said to be returning from operation, shot at them.

“The second declaration came after one of his gang members, Uchenna, aka ‘Youngboy’ was killed.”

