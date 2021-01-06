WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Supporters of President Donald Trump surround the U.S. Capitol following a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump supporters gathered in the nation’s capital today to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. Samuel Corum/Getty Images/AFP

Police ordered the evacuation of several office buildings for the US Congress Wednesday as supporters of President Donald Trump broke down security barricades on the steps of the Capitol.

Capitol Police sent orders for Congressional staff to leave the Cannon building and other large offices after Trump called on his followers to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory inside the legislature.

“Just evacuated my office in Cannon due to a nearby threat. Now we’re seeing protesters assaulting Capitol Police,” said Representative Nancy Mace in a tweet.

“This is wrong. This is not who we are. I’m heartbroken for our nation today,” she wrote.

