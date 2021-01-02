The Police in Zamfara State have foiled an attack by bandits in a community in the outskirts of Shinkafi Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the PPRO, for the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Police Command, SP Mohammed Shehu, the incident occurred at about 04:30 am on Saturday.

SP Shehu said the Command received a distress call that armed bandits in their large number came to the outskirts of Shinkafi with intent to kidnap innocent members of the community.

But a combined team of PMF/CTU attached to the “Operation Puff Adder” responded quickly and foiled the attack.

Similarly, one Samaila Langa, a 30-year-Old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident was successfully rescued by the combined effort of the police and leaders of the repentant bandits.

The victim has been reunited with his family after being debriefed.

According to the police, normalcy has been restored in the area and its environs.