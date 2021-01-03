Our Reporter

The Zamfara State Police Command said on Saturday it foiled an attack by bandits in Shinkafi Local Government Area and rescued a kidnap victim.

Spokesman for the command, Muhammad Shehu, said in a statement that the command received a distress call at about 4.30 am on Saturday that “armed bandits in large numbers came to the outskirts of Shinkafi town with the intention to kidnap innocent members of the community.

“The combined team of PMF/CTU attached to the Operation Puff Adder responded quickly and foiled the attack.

“One Samaila Langa, a 30-year old, who was kidnapped by the bandits during the incident, was successfully rescued by the combined effort of the police and leaders of the repentant bandits.

“The victim has been reunited with his family after being debriefed while normalcy has been restored with improved confidence building patrols in Shinkafi and its environs,” Shehu said.